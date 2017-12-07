Home Indiana Evansville Energize Evansville Initiative Encourages People To Stay Active December 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Energize Evansville initiative encourages people to get up and moving. There will be free pickleball and tennis demonstrations to get your workout in.

Energize Evansville will be held at the Evansville Tennis Center on Saturday, December 9th from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This is a free monthly workout as part of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s initiative to help people stay active.

The next Energize Evansville will be held on Saturday, January 20th at the CK Newsome Community Center in downtown Evansville.

For more information, visit Energize Evansville.





