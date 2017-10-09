Home Indiana Evansville Energize Evansville To Host Cardio Workout With Canines October 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Energize Evansville will host Cardio Workout with Canines at the Vanderburgh Humane Society later this month. This month’s Energize Evansville has teamed up with VHS to walk with a shelter dog or with their own dog.

There will be up to 40 dogs available for participants to walk (and potentially adopt). These dogs have been immunized, screened for good behavior, and some have also been fixed and microchipped.

The walk will be Saturday, October 21st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The walk will begin at VHS and participants will walk around Garvin Park.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 812-435-6162.

This program was launched by Mayor Winnecke as part of his health initiative, and is held on the third Saturday of each month.

The next Energize Evansville will be held on November 18th at Swonder Fitness Center on North Boeke Road.

Comments

comments