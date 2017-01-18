Energize Evansville Features Line Dancing And Chair Yoga

Line dancing and chair yoga…it’s an interesting combination, but quite the workout. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke invites everyone to join him at the C.K. Newsome Community Center this Saturday for Energize Evansville. This free event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Energize Evansville is Mayor Winnecke’s health and fitness initiative to support individuals physical activity. The program is held on the third Saturday of each month at a different city park or venue and has local fitness experts leading group exercises for all ages.

The next Energize Evansville free exercise session will be at Bosse High School with the basketball team on February 18th.





