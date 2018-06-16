Home Indiana The End Of Sommerfest Begins With A Parade June 16th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

The last day of Sommerfest wrapped up today. The party began with a parade, starting at 1 PM. This years parade would find its way winding through downtown by the time it was over.

This years parade was in honor of Charlie Wilhite, he was a beloved festival organizer. People in Haubstadt claim that a lot of people knew Charlie and that he loved to throw a good party. So they dedicated this one to him. Participants helped organizers say “This one is for you, Charlie!” by decorating floats with unique party themes.

Float owners were given a chance to show off their creativity this afternoon. People could expect more than just fire engines and farm eqiputment, the streets filled with antique tracts, big trucks hauling loads of people, and even clowns.

In addition to all the candy, people could expect entertaining entrances by many local organization like the Hadi Shriners, and Dewig Meats.

