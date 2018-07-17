Home Indiana Evansville EnCom Polymers Expansion Creates New Job Opportunities in Evansville July 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

EnCom Polymers Inc., a compounder of high performance polymers for numerous industries, announced plans today to expand its headquarters into southwest Indiana.

This expansion has the potential to created up to 56 new jobs by 2021.

“Indiana has a strong reputation for making products that power our world, but we’re also innovating new solutions that are driving industries forward,” said Elaine Bedel, president of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “With a fiscally predictable, pro-growth business climate, entrepreneurs and small businesses like EnCom Polymers can expand and create new, skilled jobs for Hoosiers with confidence.”

More than $14.9 million will be invested by the privately-owned business in order to purchase and upgrade the 58,000 square foot building located at 4825 North Sprint Street in Evansville.

These renovations will include the installations of new equipment, four production lines, a lab line, and injection molder, and a full testing laboratory.

The new installations will allow EnCom to produce its custom plastics in-house as opposed to relying on out-of-state manufacturers. The first production line is expected to be installed by September.

EnCom plans to hire immediately for 17 positions in manufacturing and professional service. Interested applicants can click here and visit their website.

