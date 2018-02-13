Home Indiana Evansville Employers Connect With Potential Job Candidates At UE Career Fair February 13th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

University of Evansville students had an opportunity to connect with more than 100 area employers. UE’s Career Fair hosted a variety of Tri-State businesses looking to network with students who will soon be entering the workforce.

Some employers were looking to find interns and others were on tap to connect with potential job candidates.

Employers say their biggest problem is finding qualified people to fill open positions.

Marks Cannon, UE Senior, said, “My take away is they’re really looking for students who are out there, they’re go-getters, they’re looking for people who not only have those technical skills that are always important, but those soft skills that are sometimes less publicized.”

The career fair was open to all UE students and alumni.

University of Evansville officials say 94% of its graduates are employed within six months of graduating.

