Employees from Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities Company are heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma. Nearly 190 employees are helping for recovery and potential storm damage.

A team of line technicians, tree trimmers, and support staff left early Thursday morning.

In addition to resources heading to Florida more than 50 contractors are still in Texas, helping with Harvey relief efforts.

