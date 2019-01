Home Illinois Employee Dies at Hamilton County Coal January 6th, 2019 Amanda Porter Illinois

S & L Industries says an employee passed away at 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning while working at Hamilton County Coal.

John Ditterline was reportedly fatally injured when he was caught between a material door and the rib while trying to open a access door.

The company says Ditterline was employed with the Hamilton County Coal for only a few months, and was an excellent employee.

