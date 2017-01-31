Home Indiana Employee Buys Heritage Custom Fabricators in Princeton January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

From new to old…an employee buys Heritage Custom Fabricators in Princeton. Sam Przymus, who has worked at HCF since July, bought the facility from Clint Butts. Butts’ father founded the fabricating facility in 1981.

When Przymus bought the fabrication company that meant he also had to purchase large pieces of manual computer-controlled metal machining and fabrication equipment. In order to finance the purchase, Przymus was provided a laon from the U.S. Small Business Administration 504 program. This gives him a long-term, fixed rate financing similar to commercial loans for larger companies.

Przymus has worked with this type of machinery during his 20 years in the machine trades. He has known Heritage Custom Fabricators and its owners for years.

Heritage Custom Fabricators currently employs 15 machinists, welders, engineers and office personnel. The facility is a 35-year-old company with expertise in a broad range of metal gear cutting, large contract machining, fabrication and repair.

