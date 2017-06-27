Emma Kieffer Wins 2017 City Title

Former North Girls Golf standout Emma Kieffer is the 2017 Courier and Press Women’s City Golf Champion. She also won the tournament in 2016.

Kieffer eagled Hole 18 to shoot three-under Tuesday, and to finish four-under overall.

Kieffer currently plays golf for University of Indianapolis, one of the top Division II golf programs in the country.

In the city championship, Kieffer beat her former teammate Katelyn Le by 10 shots. Le, a Butler Golf commit, finished in second with 6-over par.

Kieffer was our 44News Athlete of the Month in October 2015.

