Emergency Vehicles on Display at 5th Annual Trucks and Heroes

It was a big turnout for the Trucks and Heroes event. Many people came out to support SMILE on Down Syndrome at the Deaconess Medical Campus.

Local law enforcement and emergency personnel were all on hand showing off their vehicles. Kids and Families got a chance to ride fire trucks, sit in a helicopter and play with other cool trucks.

The first hour of the event was lights and sirens free for children and adults with sensory issues.

“We are so thrilled to have such a fantastic turnout. We love the community in supporting us in terms of the turnout and we’re just excited to be able to use this as a give back event,” said Nikki Davis, SMILE on Down Syndrome executive director. “Not only to the businesses but also our sponsors to just the community at large.”

SMILE on Down Syndrome thanks the community for their strong support for the Trucks and Heroes Event, not just this year, but for the past five years.

