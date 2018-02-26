Home Indiana Emergency Management Officials Monitoring River As Roads Close Because Of Flooding February 26th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

It may look deceiving at first to drivers, but roads like Allen’s Lane in Evansville are closed because of high water almost five to six feet deep flooding the road.

The Evansville EMA director says officials are expecting a 36 hour window of no rain, but with an additional inch or more expected, the county is monitoring the river levels, and warning drivers to avoid areas with high water warnings.

“The river is still going to rise approximately a foot so we are still having issues with some roads,” says EMA director Cliff Weaver.

“Today we have 32 roads closed in the city and county.”

More than four inches of rain have fallen across the Tristate, that has caused headaches in the form of road closings affecting neighbors like Andrew Bowlds.

“That would be my usual way to come here. I had to come around from Saint Joe to get here, so it did redirect my route a little bit.”

Weaver say there is work being done behind the scenes to prepare for more water this week.

Officials are concerned about the river being seven to eight feet higher than they normally see during a flood, “so we do have some sandbagging going on downtown along Ohio street,” says Weaver.

“We do have the levee authority getting prepared to put in flood gates if it comes up another foot more than anticipated.”

Neighbors on Allen’s lane say just one sign near the flooded area isn’t enough to warn drivers to stay away.

“I’m sure there is little they can do with the water in place,” says Bowlds, “but I think some definite infrastructure plans need to be proposed and made in this are just to kind of anticipate and prepare for things like this in the future.”

For now, EMA officials say the best way to prepare for the additional rain to come is simple – since there have already been several water rescues.

“It’s kind of deceiving out here in the middle here its about 5 to 6 feet deep and cars cannot take that much water so don’t drive through deep water. A couple years ago we had some people drown and we don’t want so see anybody lose their life again.”

The county expects that the water will start receding next week, and says they will start accessing the roads and the bridges, as well as clean up.

Comments

comments