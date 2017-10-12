Home Indiana Emergency Crews On Scene Of Two Semi Truck Accident In Gibson County October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Emergency crews are on the scene of two semi truck accident with injuries in Gibson County. The crash happened on State Road 168 and County Road 550 East.

Two semi trucks crashed head on, and the road is blocked. Crews are working to clean up a mess in the road from the accident.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says there are no life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the accident is cleaned up.

