Emergency Crews at the Scene of a Large Brush Fire in Hopkins County, KY
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Hopkins County. Crews have reopened U.S. 62 between KY 454 and KY 1687 in the St. Charles area.
Firefighters are still on the scene. They ask that drivers avoid the 4000 block of U.S. 62 near Arrow Salvage. Some of the homes in the area have already been evacuated.
We will update you as information becomes available.
Previous Story
Emergency crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Hopkins County. It happened just before 3:00 p.m.
Crews are blocking U.S. 62/Nortonville Road between KY 454 and KY 1687 in the St. Charles area due to the large brush fire.
Some of the homes in the area are being evacuated and the roadway is blocked. The road is expected to be blocked for the next two hours.
There are several fire departments on the scene of the fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
We will update you as information becomes available.