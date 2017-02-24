Home Kentucky Emergency Crews at the Scene of a Large Brush Fire in Hopkins County, KY February 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Emergency crews are on the scene of a large brush fire in Hopkins County. Crews have reopened U.S. 62 between KY 454 and KY 1687 in the St. Charles area.

Firefighters are still on the scene. They ask that drivers avoid the 4000 block of U.S. 62 near Arrow Salvage. Some of the homes in the area have already been evacuated.

We will update you as information becomes available.

Comments

comments