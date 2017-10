Home Indiana Emergency Crews On Scene Of Accident On Highway 41 In Gibson County October 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident in Gibson County. The crash happened along Highway 41 near 350 South.

Crews have shut down HWY 41 at 350 S to clean up the scene.

There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments