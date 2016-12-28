Home Indiana Evansville Emergency Crews are on the Scene of an Accident Along U.S. 41 December 28th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident along U.S. 41 in Evansville. It happened sometime after 8 a.m. near U.S. 41 between Washington and Covert Avenue. A car ran off the road and landed near the woods off of U.S. 41. Highway 41 is down to one lane on the southbound side. The driver has been extricated from the vehicle and taken on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

44News has a crew on the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

