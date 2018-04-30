44News | Evansville, IN

Emergency Crews Respond To Structure Fire In Warrick Co.

April 30th, 2018 Indiana, Warrick County

Emergency crews have responded to a fully involved structure fire in Warrick County. It happened in the 7800 block of State Road 61, near Holder Hill Road between Boonville and Lynnville.

Boonville and Lynnville Fire Departments have responded to the structure fire. State Road 61 closed is closed near the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or if anyone is inside the structure.

We will update information as it becomes available.

