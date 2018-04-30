Emergency Crews Respond To Structure Fire In Warrick Co.

Emergency crews have responded to a fully involved structure fire in Warrick County. It happened in the 7800 block of State Road 61, near Holder Hill Road between Boonville and Lynnville.

Warrick: Fully involved structure fire on SR61 near Holder Hill. Boonville and Lynnville Fire Departments are en route. SR61 is currently closed near the fire. Motorists should avoid the area. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) April 30, 2018

Boonville and Lynnville Fire Departments have responded to the structure fire. State Road 61 closed is closed near the fire.

Drivers should avoid the area.

There’s no word on what caused the fire or if anyone is inside the structure.

We will update information as it becomes available.

