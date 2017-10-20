Home Illinois Emergency Crews Heading To Scene Of Multi-Vehicle Accident Near Mt. Carmel October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana

Emergency crews are heading to a reported multi-vehicle accident near Mt. Carmel, Illinois. The accident is in the area of 800/850 West on State Road 64 near Mt. Carmel.

There’s no word on whether the road will be shut down at this time. There are reports of multiple vehicles being involved in the crash.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area and are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

We will update information as it becomes available.

