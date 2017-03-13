44News | Evansville, IN

Emergency Crews Fight Warehouse Fire in Owensboro

March 13th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

Emergency crews are on the scene of a warehouse fire in Owensboro. It’s located off of West Ninth Street. There are reports of thick white smoke. Ladder crews are trying to put out the blaze. The first units that arrived found pallets on fire, which extended to the roof and spread.
There was a woman inside who was breaking cardboard boxes when the fire started. She was not injured.

Stay with 44News for updated information. We have a crew at the scene of the fire.

