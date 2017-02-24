Emergency Crews Extinguish Chandler Town Hall Fire
Emergency crews have extinguished the fire at the Chandler Town Hall. Indiana State Police say there were no injuries and the fire is out. The small fire was in the crawl space of the town hall.
Stay with 44News for updated information. We have a crew at the scene.
Previous Story
Emergency crews are on the scene of a Chandler Town Hall fire. Indiana State Police say the Chandler Fire Department to extinguish a small fire in the crawl space at the town hall.
44News has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated as it becomes available.
Sgt. Todd Ringle says the Ohio Township Fire Department is assisting the Chandler Fire Department with the fire.
Photo courtesy of ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle