Emergency Crews Called to the Scene of an Accident Along U.S. 41

Evansville, Indiana
December 28th, 2016
Britney Taylor

Emergency crews were called to the scene of an accident along U.S. 41 in Evansville. Evansville Fire officials say the driver was driving northbound on U.S. 41 when she crossed the median and the southbound lanes. The driver then hit a tree off the roadway. Crews arrived just before 9 a.m. and extricated the driver within an hour of arrival.

Emergency crews took the driver to the hospital with non-life threatening head and leg injuries. The drivers grandson was in the car, but was not hurt.

Highway 41 was down to one lane on the southbound side. The area has been cleared.

