Emergency Crews Called to Pigeon Creek for Water Rescue December 27th, 2016 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Emergency crews were called to the Heidelbach boat ramp after two people reportedly went into Pigeon Creek. It happened just before 4 p.m. Police say two people were kayaking on Pigeon Creek when one person fell in and apparently could not get out of the water. Emergency services were called to get the person out. Officers say the person who fell in was checked out by EMT’s and will not need any other treatment.

