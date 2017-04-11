Home Indiana Emergency Contacts Bill Soon to be Law April 11th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

Another Indiana bill is on its way to be signed by Governor Eric Holcomb.

The bill creates an emergency contact database for people hurt in accidents.

The measure was passed by the Senate last month and passed the Indiana House Tuesday with a 91 to zero vote.

The bill will allow law enforcement to easily notify an emergency contact of a death or life when they respond to a crash with a life-threatening injury.

Through the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, people will be able to put one or two emergency contacts into the database.

Once the bill is signed into law, the database will need to be up and running by 2019.

