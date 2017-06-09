Emergency Contact List to Help Law Enforcement

When people get into an accident it’s often vital to get in touch with a family member or loved one. A new law in Indiana aims to speed that process up.

It will force the BMV to create an emergency contact database by July 2019. They will share this information with local law enforcement so when they respond to the scene of an accident they can quickly find who to communicate with.

In Evansville this bill will be a big relief to EPD. EPD officials say they don’t have much trouble finding information about accident victims from the area: it’s those from out of town that cause headaches. Instead of having to wait on other law enforcement agencies, EPD will have an easy list they can check.

Folks can add up to two emergency contacts with the BMV.

