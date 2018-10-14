Emalyn’s Angels Holds Vigil For Infant Loss

October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. A candlelight vigil was held at a monument in the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center for those who have lost a child. The topic is taboo.

“So a lot of the time these mothers and fathers and families they just kind of stay in the shadows and they get lost or left behind,” says Megan Green, Emalyn’s Angels vice president. “So today is a chance for everyone to come together so that they can see there are so many more people out there that are going through this.”

People gathered to listen to music, say a prayer, and read the names of their babies. The organization, Emalyn’s Angels was founded in April 2017 after Amber Wagner experienced the loss of her daughter.

“My husband and I loss our daughter Emalyn in December of 2015 and she was actually born in January of 2016,” says Amber Wagner, Emalyn’s Angels president.

Wagner says she felt called to help other people going through the same thing.

“I’ve been there,” says Wagner. “I know what it’s like and it helps me heal personally as well. If I can help other people going through this, it helps me heal as well.”

The organization provides resource boxes to local hospitals for those who lose a baby. Andy and Kati Goins lost their daughter earlier this year and they say the vigil is a time for them to celebrate her.

“It’s not something anyone should be ashamed to talk about and I love that this organization is bringing this into the light that people can realize that it’s okay and it’s okay to mourn the loss of your baby,” says Kati Goins, vigil attendee.

“It gave me the opportunity to bring my feelings out instead of just holding everything in,” says Andy Goins, vigil attendee.

And for other families who are experiencing the loss of a child-

“They’re not alone. We care about them.” says Wagner. “We know what they’ve gone through. You know don’t suffer in silence. We’re here. If you need anything please let us know.”

