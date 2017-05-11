Elton John Coming To Evansville This Fall

An artist with a five-decade career will make his appearance in the tri-state this fall. Elton John is set to play at the Ford Center on Saturday, November 11th as part of a six-city concert tour. He will play some of his iconic hits and classic album songs. Elton John will also play some of hits from his latest release, Wonderful Crazy Night.

Elton John is known for songs such as Your Song, Rocket Man, Bennie and the Jets, Crocodile Rock and Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me among others.

He holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time, Candle in the Wind 1997, which sold more than 33 million copies. Since launching his first tour in 1970, he has more than 4,000 performances in more than 80 countries.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit The Ford Center.

