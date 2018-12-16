Home Indiana Elpers Statement On Drag Queen Story Time At EVP Library Ignites Controversy December 16th, 2018 Lindsay Neal Indiana

Evansville’s Fifth Ward City Councilman Justin Elpers is receiving lots of back lash about a statement he released in regards to allowing drag queens the opportunity to read to children at The Vanderburgh County Library next year.

A comment posted by Councilman Elper’s on his Facebook Page reads:

” This is reprehensible. E-V-P-L North Park is sponsoring an event where men dressed up as women will be reading to young children. The target age is up to 11 years old. As an educator & parent I’m in shock.” Councilman Elpers said that once the Tri-State Alliance released his statement he received lots of hate for his comment. More than 400 people took to Facebook and left comments about what Elpers said–some even referring to him as a bigot.

” My whole view is that these are young children and they are being exposed to a drag king or queen and you know they can’t think abstractly until the age of twelve.” Elpers believes there are other ways to teach children about diversity and inclusion. He wants the community to apporoach the situation and his comment with that in mind.

