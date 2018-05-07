Elope at the Old Courthouse!

Weddings are big business!

But for some, they can also be a big headache.

The newest trend in weddings asks, “Why spend all of this time and money on your ‘perfect day’, that, despite your best efforts, probably won’t be perfect”?

Eloping.

It used to mean a cheesy Las Vegas chapel, or a sneaky trip to Atlantic City, but with the newest newlyweds burdened with student loans and full time jobs, eloping means that they’re perfect day is stress free.

We decided that it was less hassle, and we were really ready to start our life together being married. We’ve been together for a really long time, and it just seemed more ‘us’ than having a big wedding.

And big cities have started to take notice.

Previously unused venues now offer elopement packages!

The room, the bouquet, and officiant all for one low price.

We have car payments, we have bills, we have a lot of bills and we’re getting ready to go rent a house, or an apartment, and so it’s just less money we have to spend. I’d rather all of us use that money to start our life. When you find somebody you want to spend the rest of your life with, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.

And now this trend has landed in Evansville!

The Old Courthouse Foundation was very much behind the idea of giving people experiences here; to create memories, everlasting moments, and this came as a great opportunity for people to be able, instead of spending thousands and thousands of dollars if that’s not really their thing, they don’t want to do the ‘big shebang’ wedding you know, with everyone and their sister there.

This is another way they can do that!

It’s a very urban, new experience for Evansville, where they can enjoy downtown, get married here in one of the most gorgeous, iconic architectural jewels in the region, in a way that they can have this meaningful moment and then be able to still go on a fabulous honeymoon!

Think of it…you don’t have to invite Great Aunt Rose, there’s no room!

Or you can jump in a pedicab and have your “reception” anywhere downtown!

And think of the pictures!

If the thought of planning your perfect day has you already in bride-zilla mode?

You could just elope.

