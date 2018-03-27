Home Indiana Elnora Man Dies After Being Pinned Between RTV & Farm Wagon March 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

An Elnora man is dead after being pinned between an off-road vehicle and a farm wagon. Our media partner at the Washington Times Herald reports, on Monday afternoon around 1:30 a 911 call came in reporting a man had been run over near Elnora on County Road 1500 N.

Emergency personnel and deputies arrived at the scene and found Darrell “Matt” Fish, 69. Deputies say Fish was pinned between an RTV and wagon.

Nancy Pearson, 71, was driving a Kawasaki Mule, when she was backing up and Fish was trying to hook the farm wagon up to the RTV, standing between them. Deputies say Pearson mistakenly applied the accelerator instead of the brake, causing Fish to get pinned.

Fish was taken to the Daviess Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

