Elnora Delays Hiring Firm to Conduct Road Assessment

The Elnora Town Board will not move forward with hiring an engineering firm to assess the town’s streets until more information is gathered.

HWC Engineering assessed the town’s 9.8 miles of roads to see which roads need to be resurfaced. The company said the cost to repair the roads would be $6,500 if the neighboring town of Odon did not sign on with the firm, but $6,000 if it did.

The town could also apply for the Community Crossings grant, and it would provide a match to help the town fix its streets. The application would need to be done by July 15th.

The board agreed to gather more information before making a decision.

