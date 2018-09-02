Ellis Park Winds Down, Lanerie Wins Riding Title

Ellis Park only has one more day of racing in the 2018 meet, but several titles are in the books no matter what happens on Labor Day.

Jockey Corey Lanerie is the Ellis riding champion, compiling 29 wins over the last few weeks at the track.

The title is Lanerie’s fifth and third in a row.

As far as the top trainer, Brad Cox had the most wins, while Joey Davis had the most victories as an owner.

The track has 12 races on the card for Monday because of previous cancellations.

Post time for the first race is at 12:50 p.m.

