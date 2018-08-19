Ellis Park Two-Year-Old Talent On Display at Debutante, Juvenile Stakes

Trainer Steve Asmussen’s Lookin At Lee used his win at the Ellis Park Juvenile in 2016 to springboard himself to a second-place finish at the Kentucky Derby the following year and the two-year-old horses racing at Ellis Sunday were hoping to do the same.

Tobacco Road, who is also trained by Asmussen, edged out stable mate Whiskey Echo for a win at the Ellis Park Juvenile.

In the $75,000 Debutante Stakes, Serengeti Empress dominated the field.

Jockey Corey Lanerie rode the filly to a win by 13 1/2 lengths, flashing the horses potential.

