Ellis Park Two-Year-Old Talent On Display at Debutante, Juvenile Stakes

August 19th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky, Sports

Trainer Steve Asmussen’s Lookin At Lee used his win at the Ellis Park Juvenile in 2016 to springboard himself to a second-place finish at the Kentucky Derby the following year and the two-year-old horses racing at Ellis Sunday were hoping to do the same.

Tobacco Road, who is also trained by Asmussen, edged out stable mate Whiskey Echo for a win at the Ellis Park Juvenile.

In the $75,000 Debutante Stakes, Serengeti Empress dominated the field.

Jockey Corey Lanerie rode the filly to a win by 13 1/2 lengths, flashing the horses potential.

