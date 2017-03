Home Kentucky Henderson Ellis Park Summer Racing Set to Begin July 1st March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Get your Derby hats ready! Ellis Park workers say summer racing is set to begin on July 1st. There will be live racing on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with special holiday racing on Labor Day. Gates open at 11 a.m. on racing day.

The 2017 summer racing schedule runs from July 1st through Labor Day on September 4th. There will be no live racing on September 2nd.

For more information, visit Ellis Park Racing.

