Ellis Park Reopens Following Water Main Break

After being closed so crews could repair a water-main break, live racing at Ellis Park will resume on August 31st as scheduled.

The races at the track were called off on August 26th due to the water-main break that happened in the afternoon a day before.

Live horse races as well as simulcasting and the historic racing gaming closed as well.

Ellis Park Secretary Dan Bork says a water truck filled from a different pump gave water access to the stable area and allowed the track to surface to be properly water and maintained for training and horses’ care.

The three remaining race dates at Ellis Park are August 31st, September 2nd, and September 3rd.

