Home Kentucky Henderson Ellis Park Races Canceled Due To Excessive Flooding September 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Races at Ellis Park are canceled due to excessive flooding on the track. Jennie Rees with Ellis Park said after the first race Friday, they canceled the rest of the day’s races.

Simulcasting and gaming machines will remain open, but there are no live races scheduled for Saturday.

Racing will resume Sunday, September 3rd.

Labor Day marks the last day for live racing season.

Comments

comments