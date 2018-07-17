Ellis Park Ownership To Change After More Than A Decade

After more than a decade of holding the reigns at Ellis Park, Ron Geary is handing over ownership of the racetrack.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved a deal between Geary and Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group today.

Since 2006, Ron Geary was the face of Ellis Park, but he says now is the time to slow down.

In a statement from Geary he says, “It’s been 12 years, and I just turned 71. My wife and my two kids and my nine grandkids for years have asked me to slow down. I think it’s time. I’ve enjoyed working with Saratoga over the years.”

But the new track owners will not be finalized until later this week.

John Forgy, attorney says, “The purchase agreement may be executed in the next several days. It has been, and a closing will occur thereafter, but I believe it’s going to happen well before the end of the meeting.”

Saratoga reached a deal to purchase the rest of the stake. They have owned a 30 percent share of the track since 2012.

Geary says he’s happy about the decision.

In his statement he says, “Back in 2011, I was trying to figure out what it took to get Ellis into the black and make it profitable. I decided I had to invest in Instant Racing, called Historical Horse Racing now. I took a whole year and visited 44 different racetracks, casinos, racinos and met a bunch of people and talked to them that I would like to bring in a 20 to 30-percent partner to help me launch Instant Racing. Seven groups or people were interested. One of the last groups I met with was Saratoga, and there was kind of a bond immediately. We always got along great. We always dealt with each other with openness and candor. They are a very dependable group of people, ones you can trust. I went with them. They put up $4 million to get the original Instant Racing open in the clubhouse, and we’ve been working together ever since. They are good people.”

Brad Schneider, Henderson County Judge Executive, says he’s thankful others are interested in the future of Ellis Park.

“I hope they are as interested in investing and becoming a part of the community as Ron has,” says Schneider. “And I think it bodes well that somebody is really working with him to take it over and move it into the future. I think it’s very positive.”

Officials with Saratoga say they don’t plan on making any immediate management changes to the track.

