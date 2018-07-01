Home Kentucky Ellis Park Opens Its Gates For The Summer July 1st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

What do thoroughbred racing and slot machines have in common today? Ellis Park.

Today was the opening day at the Ellis Park the Kentucky race track. It may have been a way to beat the heat, at least for the bettors, though the horses might disagree.

Jeff Hall the General Manager at Ellis Park explained “It’s been really smooth from an opening day. Everything has been good. Our big concern was the heat not only for the patrience but you know this has been brutal on the horses too. So, the heat has been our biggest problem.”

Racing will be going on all summer, with several promotion races like the Camel and Ostrich racing on July 7th, 2018.

Comments

comments