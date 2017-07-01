Ellis Park Opens 95th Season

The name has not been around for 95 years, but Ellis Park still brings nearly 100 seasons of racing history to the Tri-State.

It kicked off the 2017 meet with several large purses on the line and a few milestones hung in the balance along the way.

No matter the horses on the track or the trainers in the stables, Ellis brings a large fan base to the races and will try to grow its brand to new heights.

Live racing continues through the Independence Day holiday, where the park then starts its normal weekend schedule until Labor Day.

