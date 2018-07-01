Ellis Park Opens 2018 Meet

With record purses on-deck and several new stakes races, Ellis Park could not wait to start the 2018 meet.

High temperatures forced several racing fans into the shade of the grandstand, but several jockeys stepped up to the challenge and recorded wins on the first day.

Brian Hernandez, Jr., who is fresh-off a riding title at Churchill Downs, started his meet with a victory in the second race of the day.

Up-and-coming jockey Jack Gilligan also placed well throughout the afternoon.

The track is expecting $230,000 a day from purses, which is up from $210,000 last year.

Several new stakes races will be featured on Kentucky Downs Preview Day Aug. 5.

Four turf races worth $100,000 apiece will highlight that day’s card.

As is tradition, the park will also host camel and ostrich races.

Those events start Saturday, July 7.

