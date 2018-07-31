Ellis Park Officially Under New Ownership

Ellis Park officially has a new owner. According to a statement from the new owners, the sale of Ellis Park is now complete.

Ellis Park General Manager Jeff Hall says, “The sale is now final and our Ellis Park team looks forward to working with Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group and improving on the great strides we’ve made as a racing and entertainment destination.”

Since 2006, Ron Geary owned Ellis Park and Saratoga came in six years ago to buy 30 percent of the park.

Geary says he plans to spend more time with his family.

