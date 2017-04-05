44News | Evansville, IN

Ellis Park May Soon Receive Funding Transfer

April 5th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Ellis Park in Henderson is getting a funding boost with the help of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The committee is in the approval process for the transfer of $300,000 in purse supplements.

This amount is just part of the more than $1.6 million purse package being moved to Ellis Park from Kentucky Downs.

With the new funding, Kentucky-bred horses running in maiden races can compete for a record amount of $40,000.

The money transfer will help keep horses in the state of Kentucky that might have ran in other states.

Ellis Park is still waiting on a final approval for the money shift.

