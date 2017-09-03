44News | Evansville, IN

Ellis Park Hosts Kids Day, Lanerie Wins Riding Title

September 3rd, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky, Sports

Corey Lanerie already had a firm grasp on the Ellis Park riding title, but he added another win to the board with a victory atop Ours Again in the final race.

The title is his fourth at Ellis Park to go along with 10 riding titles at Churchill Downs.

However, Lanerie was just one part of a day that set attendance records at the track.

Ellis owner Ron Geary told 44Sports over 8,000 fans made their way to the park on Kids Day.

The Henderson racing facility has one day of live racing remaining in the 2017 meet, finishing out the season on Labor Day.

