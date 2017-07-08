Ellis Park Hosts Ellis Park Turf and Ostrich Race

Inveniam Viam won the 2017 Ellis Park Turf Stakes, but that was not what made it a unique day at the races.

Ostriches and camels were on display Saturday, with the former providing an exciting finish.

The long shot I Can’t Fly took home the crown on a disqualification and the jockey, Baley Hare, won his first career race.

Hare is a staff member of Ellis Park, but participated in the race as a fill-in.

As for Inveniam Viam, the filly has won four straight races since Allied Racing Stable claimed her for $20,000.

