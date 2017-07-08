44News | Evansville, IN

Ellis Park Hosts Ellis Park Turf and Ostrich Race

Ellis Park Hosts Ellis Park Turf and Ostrich Race

July 8th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Inveniam Viam won the 2017 Ellis Park Turf Stakes, but that was not what made it a unique day at the races.

Ostriches and camels were on display Saturday, with the former providing an exciting finish.

The long shot I Can’t Fly took home the crown on a disqualification and the jockey, Baley Hare, won his first career race.

Hare is a staff member of Ellis Park, but participated in the race as a fill-in.

As for Inveniam Viam, the filly has won four straight races since Allied Racing Stable claimed her for $20,000.

 

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.