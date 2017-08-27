Ellis Park Holds Fundraiser for Disabled Jockeys

Ellis Park holds a fundraiser to help jockeys who have suffered catastrophic on track injuries. Permanently Disabled Jockeys Day was held in support of the PDJ fund.

It provides financial assistance to athletes who have given so much to the sport of horse racing. Since it was founded in 2006, the fund has disbursed more than $7 million dollars to permanently disabled jockeys, most of who have sustained paralysis or brain injuries.

PDJF Vice President, Jon Court says, “The object of this organization is to take care of the riders that have suffered catastrophic, permanent damage that ended their career and we help them with significant bills on a month-to-month basis.”

At the event, kids got the chance to dunk a jockey, in addition to the dunk tanks, jockies also singed autographs.

Comments

comments