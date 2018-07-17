Ellis Park Under Full Ownership Of Saratoga Casino And Hospitality

Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group has taken complete ownership of Ellis Park as of today.

Ron Geary has sold his 70% stake in the race track to Saratoga, who already owned 30%.

In a statement released today, Geary expressed his confidence that Saratoga will continue the progress that Ellis Park has made in recent years.

It’s been a really fun and fast-moving 12 years. I feel like we’ve had some great successes and we’ve brought it a long way’s with so many people’s help. I know Saratoga will be focused on continuing the progress.

Geary partnered with Saratoga Casino and Hospitality Group in 2012, giving them their 30% stake in the track in exchange for $4 million. This money was used to launch Historical Horse Racing at Ellis Park.

The new owners have indicated that the current staff management, headed by general manager Jeff Hall, will remain in tact. This is being at the recommendation of Geary, who says that this year will be one of the best operating years in history

