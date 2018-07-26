Ellis Park Fixture Forrest Kaelin Passes Away

Forrest Kaelin, the dean of Kentucky horsemen and a fixture at Ellis Park for almost 70 years as a jockey and a trainer, died Thursday at his Louisville home. He was 83 and had been married to Betty Kaelin for 63 years.

“It’s a very sad day in the racing community,” said Ellis Park racing secretary Dan Bork. “Besides being a great horseman and very well-respected, Forrest was also one of the greatest people you could meet. He was part of the Ellis Park community for more than sixty-five years and remains with us as an important and memorable part of our history.”

Kaelin, a native of Louisville, retired May 31 because of failing health. He won 1,600 races out of 12,417 starters that earned $17.7 million in a training career that started in 1963, according to Equibase, the official industry data provider. Kaelin won the 1988 Ellis Park training title with 14 wins.

“That was his life,” Betty Kaelin stated. “He had a good life, he really did.”

His best horse in recent years was Good Lord, a three-time winner of Ellis Park’s Don Bernhardt Memorial. Good Lord won 15 races and earnings of $803,305 while winning nine stakes, including the Don Bernhardt 2012-2014, the 2012 Kentucky Downs Turf Dash, Churchill Downs’ 2014 Kelly’s Landing and the Mountaineer Mile twice.

“He was just a legendary horseman around Kentucky,” said trainer Jimmy Baker. “Everybody loved him, liked him and respected him.”

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. ET Monday at Pearson Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane in Louisville.

Photo: Forrest Kaelin, credit Coady Photography

