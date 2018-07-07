Ellis Park Draws Big Crowd for Ostrich and Camel Races

The ostrich and camel races at Ellis Park have become tradition.

The racing fans in the Tri-State have taken notice and packed the parking lot for the spectacle Saturday.

While it is no Kentucky Derby, the Birds of a Feather Derby featured an unmanned ostrich crossing the finish line first, which resulted in disqualification.

The true winner of the race was Fly Eagles Fly ridden by Gabriel Saez.

As for the camel races, Caroline Quast rode SirSpitsAlot to the victory.

More novelty races are on the way at Ellis Park, highlighted by the Wiener Dog Derby on Aug. 25.

