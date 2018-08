Home Kentucky Ellis Park Closed Due To Water Main Break August 26th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

Crews continue to work through the day on a water main break at Ellis Park.

It was reported this morning that Ellis Park is completely closed following a water main break. Water is unable to reach the grandstands or the barn areas. Simulcasting, Historical Horse racing gaming and live horse racing have been closed – due to this issue.

Ellis Park does plan on resuming racing on Friday, but Simulcasting and gaming will remain closed until further notice.

