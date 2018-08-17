Ellis Park Accredited to 24 Race Tracks in the U.S. and Canada

Ellis Park now has active accreditations to 24 racetracks in the U.S. and Canada, including every Thoroughbred track in Kentucky.

The National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA) announced today that Ellis park has received its initial accreditation from the NTRA Safety and Integrity Alliance.

“On behalf of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) and its Safety and Welfare Committee we appreciate the commitment from each of Kentucky’s racetracks to achieve accreditation,” said Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day, Chair of the KHRC Safety and Welfare Committee. “We look forward to a continued partnership with all of Kentucky’s tracks, our horsemen, and the Safety & Integrity Alliance in promoting the safety of our athletes and the integrity of our racing.”

In order to receive the accreditation, Ellis Park underwent an on-site inspection conducted numerous racing officials. Along with inspections, interviews were conducted with track executives, racetrack personnel, jockeys, horsemen, veterinarians, stewards and regulators

“Achieving the Alliance Code of Standards and full accredited status requires much diligence and cooperation from all stakeholders,” said Steve Koch, executive director of the NTRA Safety & Integrity Alliance.

Ellis Park is one of 24 racing facilities fully accredited by the Alliance that together host 96% of Grade 1 stakes and generate more than 75% of North American pari-mutuel handle.

