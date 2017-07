The second day of the 2017 Ellis Park meet had just as many surprises as the first day.

It also featured Robby Albarado and Calvin Borel taking the reigns in front of a family-filled Sunday afternoon at the races.

William “Buff” Bradley will try to grab career win No. 500 Monday after finishing first for the 499th time over the weekend.

Live racing continues through July 4 before resuming a Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule until Labor Day.

